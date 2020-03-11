Delhi High Court seeks Centre, Delhi government stand for adequate measures to combat coronavirus

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus.

Also read: 12 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Karnataka, Pune; total cases in India jumps to 59

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and the Delhi government seeking their replies on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily bars entry to nationals of France, Germany, Spain; suspends visa facilities

The petition, by lawyer Triveni Patekar, seeks directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease.

According to the Union health ministry, there are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.