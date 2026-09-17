/AAP slams Delhi government's Modi birthday celebrations as 'insensitve' days after Satya Niketan collapse

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday slammed the Delhi Government for celebrations of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of being “insensitive” towards the students who died in the Satya Niketan building collapse. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that innocent students have died; not even 13 days have passed since that horrific incident, and ‘grand’ celebrations were being held.

Delhi Government is organising several events, including lighting more than one lakh diyas at Kartavya Path today, a 108-kund yagya, a blood donation camp, etc. According to the Delhi government, the 1.25 lakh diyas lit together will symbolise citizens’ wishes, blessings, participation and commitment to serving the nation. The yagya will be held as a prayer and expression of good wishes for the Prime Minister’s good health, long life and continued service to the nation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Innocent students of Delhi University died at Satya Niketan PG on 06 Sept., and as per Hindu Sanatan customs, 18th Sept is supposed to be their Terahvi. Till then, there is a “sutak” period and “Atma” is supposed to be present there in and around,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj. “These PM birthday celebrations, hawan, lighting of diyas reflect Delhi chief minister’s shamelessness and insensitivity.”

As many as seven people died following the Satya Niketan building collapse, five of whom were students. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that the incident was not an "ordinary mishap", but rather callous and criminal conduct on the part of the authorities

Prime Minister Modi is set to complete 25 years in governance this year; to celebrate this occasion, the Delhi Government will launch a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. During this period, various projects related to transport, roads, sewerage, water treatment, education, electricity, public amenities, and urban beautification will be inaugurated.