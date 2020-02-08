Delhi election: Voting for 70-member Delhi Assembly begins amid tight security 

The polling got underway on Saturday morning for the 70-member Delhi Assembly amid tight security.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates.

The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm, according to an official.

There are over 81 lakh male voters, 66.80 lakh female voters, and 869 third-gender voters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh has said.

Around 2.33 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19, 2.04 lakh voters are senior citizens aged 80, while there are 11,608 service voters, according to officials.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

"Please go to cast vote. A special appeal to all the women - As your shoulder the responsibility at home, likewise, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is on your shoulders," Kejirwal tweeted.

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये



सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020 ×

"All of you women do cast your vote and take along men with you. Do discuss with men about voting for whom will be right," the chief minister added.

BJP president J P Nadda also appealed to all the voters to vote in large numbers.

"Each vote of you is important for the unity and integrity of the country and holistic development of Delhi. Your vote only will be script the golden future of Delhi. 'Pehle Matdan, Phir Jalpan'. Jai Hind," Nadda tweeted.

दिल्ली के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भागीदार बने।

देश की एकता, अखंडता और दिल्ली के सम्पूर्ण विकास के लिए आपका एक-एक वोट महत्वपूर्ण है। आपका वोट ही आपकी दिल्ली का सुनहरा भविष्य लिखेगा।

“पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान”

जय हिंद — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 8, 2020 ×

There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi.

"As far as critical polling stations are concerned, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category," Singh said.

Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)



