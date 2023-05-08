CRPF soldier singing Kashmiri songs wins hearts on the internet

A soldier from India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is winning hearts of people in Kashmir and many others online. Mrityunjai Kumar Rai, the soldier who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora District hails from the state of Bihar. He has sung many traditional Kashmiri songs which have gone viral online.

Sitting next to River Madhumati in Bandipora District, Rai along with another soldier who plays the musical instrument for him could be seen enjoying the view and singing the famous Kashmiri song 'Nigaaro'. The CRPF said that even while performing their challenging duties, the soldiers find moments of joy & inspiration. It called Rai's performance enchanting.

Witness the enchanting performance by Constable Mrityunjai Kr Rai of 3 Bn #CRPF singing a soulful Kashmiri song while on duty in the valley.#Kashmir@crpfindia @MSBhatiaIPS pic.twitter.com/kpONKq0T6S — Kashmir Ops Sector, CRPF (@KOSCRPF) May 4, 2023

''My name is Mrityunjai Kumar Rai and I belong to Bihar; I have been posted in the Valley for the last 6 years. After coming here, I started listening to the Kashmiri Songs and I found them very beautiful as are the people of the Valley. So, I thought I should sing Kashmiri songs for the people to enjoy, '' said Mrityunjai Kumar Rai, Soldier, CPRF.