CRPF soldier singing Kashmiri songs wins hearts on the internet

SrinagarWritten By: Idrees LoneUpdated: May 08, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

(Image: Idris Lone) Mrityunjai Kumar Rai, the CRPF soldier (right) can be seen singing a melody. Photograph:(WION)

Story highlights

CRPF has noted the soldier's singing prowess by tweeting a video of him crooning.

A soldier from India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is winning hearts of people in Kashmir and many others online. Mrityunjai Kumar Rai, the soldier who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora District hails from the state of Bihar. He has sung many traditional Kashmiri songs which have gone viral online.

Sitting next to River Madhumati in Bandipora District, Rai along with another soldier who plays the musical instrument for him could be seen enjoying the view and singing the famous Kashmiri song 'Nigaaro'. The CRPF said that even while performing their challenging duties, the soldiers find moments of joy & inspiration. It called Rai's performance enchanting. 

''My name is Mrityunjai Kumar Rai and I belong to Bihar; I have been posted in the Valley for the last 6 years. After coming here, I started listening to the Kashmiri Songs and I found them very beautiful as are the people of the Valley. So, I thought I should sing Kashmiri songs for the people to enjoy, '' said Mrityunjai Kumar Rai, Soldier, CPRF. 

