/Cricketer summoned for wearing Palestinian flag during J&K Champions League

A row has erupted after a cricketer was seen wearing the Palestinian flag during a domestic league match in Jammu and Kashmir. The player was identified as Furqan Bhat, had reportedly used a Palestinian flag on his helmet while playing a match in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League.

The scene erupted while Furqan Bhat was playing for the local JK11 team during yesterday's game against the Jammu Trailblazers. In response to the act, he has been summoned by the Jammu Rural Police for inquiry, according to a report in NDTV.

Along with Furqan Bhat, the organiser of the league and the person who provided the ground for the match, will also be inquired about. Meanwhile, further investigation is in process.

Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

The Jammu controversy has come to the fore months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Protests continue globally in support of Palestinian statehood, which controls the Gaza Strip. The protest has grown amid worsening conditions in Gaza, where severe food shortages and a lack of essential medicines have raised alarm.

Concerns are mounting that the situation could deteriorate further as Israel plans to bar 37 aid organisations from operating in Gaza. Humanitarian groups and international agencies have urged authorities to reconsider, warning that such a move could undo the limited gains made during the ceasefire.