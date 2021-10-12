COVID-19: Maharashtra cinemas, auditoriums to reopen from October 22

On Tuesday, October 12, the Maharashtra government issued a set of instructions for the operation of movie halls and theatres, which will reopen on October 22, months after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Is it necessary to be completely vaccinated to visit a movie theatre? Where can you purchase tickets?

Here are the most recent SOPs:

1. Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes/auditoriums should not be more than 50% full.

2.Aarogya Setu: All guests at movie halls/theatres will be required to use an app that displays their safe status, or they can present their last COVID vaccination certificate.

3. All employees, including those working in the food court or cleaning services, must have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, and 14 days must have passed since the second dose.

4. Multiplexes should have staggered show times to minimise congestion.

5. For ticket booking and payment for food and beverages, digital no-contact payment methods should be utilised.

6. Proper crowd control in parking lots, thermal screening of visitors, and only asymptomatic individuals will be permitted.

Restricted individuals in elevators have been warned.

7. Regular COVID-appropriate behaviour, such as masking, physical distance, covering of the face when coughing/sneezing, regular hand sanitization, and so on, is also enforced.

8. No food or beverages will be permitted within the screening room.Packaged food and beverages will only be permitted outside the screening hall.



