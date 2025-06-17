/COVID-19 India update: Death toll rises to 109, over 6,800 active cases reported from across nation

India on Tuesday (Jun 17) reported two new COVID-19 deaths, one each from Maharashtra and West Bengal. Just a day earlier, the national capital, New Delhi, also reported a Covid-related death. With this, the total number of deaths has risen to 109.

COVID-19 deaths cross 100

As per the Government of India's Covid dashboard, as of 0800 IST on Tuesday (Jun 17), the tally stood at 109 deaths with 6,836 active cases across the country.

The number of active cases has increased in Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Among these, Karnataka and Rajasthan have reported the highest number of new cases, 105 and 29, respectively. However, overall, India has seen a decline of 428 active cases.

Maharashtra, West Bengal COVID-19 deaths

As per the COVID-19 dashboard of the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in Maharashtra, the recent death was of a COVID-19 patient suffering from comorbidities. As per the information available on the dashboard, the patient was a 44-year-old with acute-on-chronic liver failure with decompensated liver cirrhosis post-bariatric surgery with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, details of the West Bengal death are yet to be published on the dashboard.

