COVID-19: India records more than 3,000 new cases and 39 deaths

India reported 3,303 new coronavirus cases on Thursday bringing the total number of cases to 4,30,68,799 cases with 16,980 active cases, as per the data released from the Union health ministry. In the last 24 hours, the active covid-19 caseload has grown by 701 cases.

The death toll has risen to 5,23,693 cases with 39 more deaths according to the data updated by the ministry this morning at 8 am. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 0.66 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.61 per cent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,25,28,126 with a case fatality rate of 1.22 per cent, according to the report.

So far, more than 188.40 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered across the country as part of the state-wide vaccination programme.

Kerala has 36 new deaths, with one each from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the total 5,23,693 deaths reported in the country so far, 1,47,838 people in Maharashtra, 68,952 in Kerala, 26,170 in Delhi, 23,506 in Uttar Pradesh, and 21,201 in West Bengal. Telangana registered 49 new covid cases on Wednesday, bring the total number of cases in the state to reach 7,91,906.

As per the ministry, more than 70 per cent deaths have been caused by comorbidities.

The ministry said on its website, "Our data are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” and figures from states are being verified and reconciled.

(With inputs from agencies)