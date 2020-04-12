COVID-19 in India: 8356 cases; Delhi & Maharashtra only regions to cross 1,000 mark

India currently has 8356 active cases of coronavirus. Out of these 716 people have been discharged so far.

Additionally, 273 deaths have been reported in the country, as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, Government of India.

Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases -1761, where 127 have died of the virus, and 208 have recovered.

Delhi follows suit with 1069 cases of the virus, and 19 deaths. So far 25 people have been discharged.

Maharashtra and the National Capital Territory of Delhi are the only two states in India to cross the 1,000 cases threshold so far.

In Southern India, Tamil Nadu has 969 cases of the virus with 10 reported deaths. The state of Andhra Pradesh has reported 381 cases and six deaths so far.

In Kerala, 364 cases have been lodged. Only two deaths have been recorded in the state.

Telangana has 504 active cases with 9 deaths reported so far.

North eastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura have the lowest number of cases in the country right now - two, one, and two respectively.

The island territory of Andaman and Nicobar currently has 11 active cases and no deaths.

In central India, Madhya Pradesh has reported 532 cases and 36 deaths.