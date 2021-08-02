COVID-19 crisis: India considering health restrictions on travellers from Pakistan

As COVID-19 cases increase in Pakistan, India is considering putting health restrictions on travellers coming from the country.



As of August 2, there were 73213 active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.

Sources say, "In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, relevant Indian authorities are considering imposing health-related restrictions, including institutional quarantine, on all travellers originating from Pakistan".

According to Pakistan's National Command & Operation Centre, the last 24 hours saw 40 deaths, with most deaths occurring in Sindh province followed by Punjab.



On August 1, 4858 people in Pakistan tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has announced several new restrictions domestically to control the situation. Federal planning minister Asad Umar announced the resumption of the 50% work-from-home policy and public transport to operate at 50% occupancy.

The restrictions apply to major cities like Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Karachi, Hyderabad and the National Capital Islamabad.



After cases of the Epsilon strain of Covid-19 were found in Pakistan's Lahore, an alert was issued.

The strain is vaccine-resistant and very contagious, according to reports.