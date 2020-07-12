Coronavirus: Sunday curfew brings Karnataka to a standstill

Karnataka remained shut during the second Sunday curfew to help fight COVID-19 in Karnataka, bringing the state to a virtual standstill.

The curfew was strictly imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, among others, as very few people were seen on the roads, while most preferred to stay indoors.

Most vehicles like buses, autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers stayed off the roads in cities, including the state capital Bengaluru, where a week-long curfew will come into effect from Tuesday.

While the government did not rule out the possibility of extending the total lockdown in Bengaluru commencing on Tuesday night, it also hinted at extending the curbs across the state. However, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take the final call on Monday on the matter.

As part of its measures to curb the spread of the virus in the capital city, which has seen a spurt in the number of cases in the last few days, the state government had announced a complete lockdown from July 14-22.

Incidentally, the western city of Pune in Maharashtra has also announced a lockdown from June 13 to June 23.

On Sunday, only essential activities were permitted in the state and policemen were seen strictly enforcing the curfew.

While a majority of people abided by the curfew order and remained indoors, there were instances of violations too.

The policemen were seen questioning the violators.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had earlier appealed to the people to abide by the curfew and had also warned violators.

"Curfew will prevail in Bangalore City Commissionerate from 8 pm today to 5 am on Monday. Requesting all Bangalureans to cooperate and stay home. This is in public interest. Those moving without reason will be dealt with legally," Rao had tweeted on Saturday.

In Yashwanthapur in the city during the curfew, a man was allegedly found travelling in an autorickshaw with an 'institutional quarantine' stamp on his hand, police sources said. He was detained for questioning.

At a few places such as Malleswaram, BTM Layout and Koramangala, police penalised violators.

Earlier, the state government had announced a total lockdown on all Sundays starting July 5 in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.