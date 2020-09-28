Coronavirus recoveries in India cross 50 lakh mark

The Union Health ministry of India has said that the total recoveries from COVID-19 in India has crossed the 50 lakh milestone on Monday with recovered cases outpacing active cases by more than five times.

The ministry in a press statement has said that "India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh today (50, 16,520). With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every single day, India's steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries continues.”

"The total recovered cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times. With the exponential increase in the recoveries, there is close to 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in one month," it said.



"Seventy-three per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 13,000 new cases of recovered patients," it said.

The ministry further said that 84 per cent of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 95,542 new infections in the past 24 hours, crossing 60 lakh cases across the country even as the central government continues to work out measures to contain the outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare the total coronavirus case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated & 95,542.

The number of patients who have died of the viral disease in India since the first death on March 12, is 95,567.

(With inputs from agencies)