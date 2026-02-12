Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Rahul Gandhi to be banned from contesting elections? BJP MP moves motion

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to be banned from contesting elections? BJP MP moves motion

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 14:29 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 14:29 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to be banned from contesting elections? BJP MP moves motion

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a Lok Sabha motion seeking termination of Rahul Gandhi’s membership and a lifetime poll ban, accusing him of misleading the nation. The move follows Gandhi’s attack on the Centre over trade deals and remarks linking Minister Hardeep Puri to Jeffrey Epstein.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday (Feb 12) moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on him on contesting elections. This comes after Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Feb 11 when he accused the Centre of “selling” the country by signing various trade deals. He also slammed Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gandhi is also embroiled in a controversy regarding former Army Chief MM Naravane's “unpublished book.”

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey told ANI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

Gandhi spoke in Lok Sabha on Feb 11 and criticised that the Prime Minister (PM) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) for claiming that the era of war is over. He cited Iran, Ukraine, Gaza war and also mentioned Operation Sindoor to substantiate his claims. He also targeted the Centre for US-India trade deal. "No PM has ever done such a thing, and even no PM after Modi would do such a thing. How can you come to this house and talk this kind of nonsense? Are you not ashamed of yourself?" he questioned.

Hardeep Singh Puri's reaction

Trending Stories

Soon after his remarks, Puri addressed a pressed and dismissed allegations made by Rahul Gandhi stating that his meeting with Epstein took place in an official capacity as part of an International Peace Institute (IPI) delegation. "My boss at IPI Terje Rod-Larsen, knew Epstein, and I met him only on a few occasions, 3 or at max 4 times to be precise, as part of a delegation. Our interactions had nothing to do (with the crimes he is accused of)," Hardeep Puri was quoted saying.

Controversy on Naravane's book

On Feb 2, during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address debate, Rahul Gandhi spoke about India-China border clashes from an “unpublished book” allegedly by former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. The ruling BJP raised objection by claiming that quoting from "unverified sources" is not allowed. Rahul Gandhi then made the same claims about the clashes as quoted by a magazine that had reportedly accessed the unpublished transcript of Naravane's book. He was once again stopped from making the claims by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Gandhi accused the government of lying to the public and claimed that the unpublished book shed light on India and China's Doklam standoff.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics