Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to be banned from contesting elections? BJP MP moves motion

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday (Feb 12) moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on him on contesting elections. This comes after Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Feb 11 when he accused the Centre of “selling” the country by signing various trade deals. He also slammed Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gandhi is also embroiled in a controversy regarding former Army Chief MM Naravane's “unpublished book.”



"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey told ANI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

Gandhi spoke in Lok Sabha on Feb 11 and criticised that the Prime Minister (PM) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) for claiming that the era of war is over. He cited Iran, Ukraine, Gaza war and also mentioned Operation Sindoor to substantiate his claims. He also targeted the Centre for US-India trade deal. "No PM has ever done such a thing, and even no PM after Modi would do such a thing. How can you come to this house and talk this kind of nonsense? Are you not ashamed of yourself?" he questioned.

Hardeep Singh Puri's reaction

Soon after his remarks, Puri addressed a pressed and dismissed allegations made by Rahul Gandhi stating that his meeting with Epstein took place in an official capacity as part of an International Peace Institute (IPI) delegation. "My boss at IPI Terje Rod-Larsen, knew Epstein, and I met him only on a few occasions, 3 or at max 4 times to be precise, as part of a delegation. Our interactions had nothing to do (with the crimes he is accused of)," Hardeep Puri was quoted saying.

Controversy on Naravane's book