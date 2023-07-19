Complaint filed against opposition parties for using alliance name ‘INDIA’ for ‘undue influence’

Just a day after 26 political parties in India announced their decision to take on the ruling party BJP under the alliance name 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), a police complaint has been registered against the aforementioned parties.

The complaint alleges that these 26 opposition parties are making "improper" use of the name INDIA "for undue influence".

INDIA vs NDA

Gearing up for the next year's Indian Lok Sabha elections, 26 opposition political parties had announced that they would take on BJP in under the alliance name 'INDIA'.

The parties quickly coined "INDIA vs NDA" to stress upon this significant election battle.

Also read | NDA vs INDIA: Opposition renames alliance from UPA to INDIA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

However, since then a police complaint has been lodged at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi against the 26 opposition political parties' "improper use of the name of INDIA and use of the said name for the undue influence and personation at elections."

The complainant seeks action against parties

Behind this complaint, as per news agency ANI is a person by the name of Dr Avinish Mishra.

Mishra has reportedly requested "necessary action" against the parties.

He has filed the complaint against the more than two dozen parties namely, Indian National Congress (INC); All India Trinamool Congress (TMC); Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK); Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Janata Dal (United); Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM); Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar; Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC); People's Democratic Party (PDP); Communist Party of India (Marxist); Communist Party of India (CPI); Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP); Shiv Sena (UBT); Samajwadi Party (SP); Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD); Apna Dal (Kamerawadi); All India Forward Bloc; Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK); Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK); Kongunadu Makkal Desai Katchi (KMDK); Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist); Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK); Indian Union Muslim League (IUML); and Kerala Congress (M); Kerala Congress (Joseph).

Also read | BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh granted interim bail in sexual harassment case

The complaint alleges that the "act of the afore-named political parties to name their alliance as 'INDIA' has certainly hurt the sentiments of all Indians who identify themselves as citizens of 'INDIA'."

The complaint has been filed under Section 2(c) of the Emblems Act which defines "name" to include any abbreviation of a name, and Section 5 of the Emblems Act, which provides for a punishment with a fine which may extend to 500 rupees to be imposed on any person who is found to be contravening provisions of Section 3 of the Emblems Act.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE