/Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal apprises parliament about Trump's tariff, vows to safeguard 'national interest'

Reacting to Donald Trump's surprise 25 per cent tariffs on India, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the government is examining the event and will take necessary steps to safeguard national interests. Apprising the parliament about the US announcement of tariffs, Goyal said his ministry is holding talks with exporters, industry leaders, and all stakeholders, seeking their assessment of the issue. He said the government is prioritizing safeguarding the interests of farmers, labourers, and MSMEs.

"The government is examining the impact of the recent events. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries, and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue. The government gives utmost priority to the safeguarding of the welfare of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs, and stakeholders of the industrial sector. We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest," he said.