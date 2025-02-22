A 14-year-old student of a private school died by suicide on Saturday morning after allegedly being reprimanded and slapped by a teacher. The incident occurred around 9:30 am when the Physical Education teacher reportedly rebuked the Class 8 student in front of his classmates for allegedly turning in the direction of a CCTV camera.

Student's final moments

According to police, the boy, feeling "insulted," requested permission to use the washroom but instead went to the fourth floor of the school building and jumped. Staff members rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Allegations and investigation

Some students claimed the teacher had also slapped the boy. A note, purportedly written by the student, was found in his book, in which he apologised to his mother for ending his life. Police have registered a case under charges of abetment to suicide, and further investigations are underway.

In separate news, a 20-year-old Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, died by suicide in her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday (Feb 16), sparking widespread protests and raising diplomatic concerns. Lamsal, a third-year BTech student, was allegedly harassed and blackmailed by a fellow student, Advik Srivastava. Police detained Srivastava on February 16 near Biju Patnaik International Airport, amid reports that he was trying to leave the city.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline. WION does not make any recommendations.