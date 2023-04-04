China renames 11 places in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state, calls it ‘Southern Tibet’

In an effort to assert its claim over the bordering Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing has renamed 11 places in the northereastern region that is claims to be a part of South Tibet.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released a third set of names for 11 places in the state, which it refers to as “Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet”, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

The first batch of six places was announced in 2017 and the second batch of 15 places in 2021.

The names are standardised in Chinese, Tibetan, and Pinyin characters, which follows the regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.

The list includes precise coordinates for two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, along with their subordinate administrative districts, the news outlet reported.

These are the 11 places that have been renamed

Beijing has also released a map showing parts of Arunachal Pradesh inside the southern Tibetan region, including a town situated close to the state capital of Itanagar.

The Global Times quoted Chinese experts as saying that the announcement of names is a legitimate move and China's sovereign right to standardise geographical names.

The latest move is expected to draw strong reactions from New Delhi, which has always asserted that has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.

Renaming ahead of defence minister’s visit

The latest move at renaming places China days ahead of the scheduled visit of China’s newly appointed Defence Minister General Li Shangfu to India.

He is expected to attend the SCO Defence Ministers’ meetings this month. China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang will also be attending the meeting SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in May, where India currently holds the presidency of the group.

Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit India for the SCO summit in July.

(With inputs from agencies)