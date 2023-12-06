Children go missing from parts of Navi Mumbai in 24 hours, police register cases

Many children have reportedly gone missing in Maharashtra recently, media reports revealed shocking details. As many as eight children have been traced by Navi Mumbai police within 24 hours, police said on Tuesday (Dec 5).

As reported by news agencies, the children had gone missing in separate cases on Monday from the Navi Mumbai area.

They included a 12-year-old boy who had gone missing from Koparkhairane, a 13-year-old girl from Rabale, and another girl of the same age who went missing from Kamothe and who was found in Gujarat. Two girls aged 12 and 14 had gone missing from Kalamboli police station area.

The police have informed that the boy who went missing from the Koparkhairne area on Monday was traced to Thane railway station. He was reunited with his family.

The official confirmed that the authorities have registered cases of kidnapping at the respective police stations. They are saying that extensive efforts are underway to locate and rescue the missing children.

Report on crime in India

In a recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) titled "Crime in India 2022", it mentioned that the crimes against women, children, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) rose by 4%, 8.7%, 9.3%, 13.1%, and 14.3% respectively.

The data revealed that economic offences increased by 11.1%, corruption by 10.5% and cyber crimes by 24.4% in 2022. The report is based on data collected from 36 states and Union territories as well as central agencies.

The report said that as many as 1,62,449 cases of crimes against children were registered during 2022, the figure showed an increase of 8.7% (1,49,404 cases) compared to 2021.

The report stated that a majority of these cases related to kidnapping and abduction (45.7%) and 39.7% were filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.