/Chandan Mishra murder: Tauseef Badshah thoroughly knew hospital's layout. Who is he?

Tauseef Badshah, the criminal who allegedly led a gang that killed Chandan Mishra inside the Paras Hospital in Patna on Thursday, had conducted extensive groundwork and knew about the hospital's layout thoroughly so that the gang could escape after committing the brazen crime. Six assailants on two motorcycles came to the hospital; five of them entered the hospital while the sixth kept watch.

Tauseef Badshah led the movie-style killing. He knew the layout of the hospital thoroughly because he used to visit the facility to meet his ailing associate.

The gang was not allowed to enter in the absence of gate passes. However, they slipped in through the OPD and reached Room Number 209, the victim's room. The lock of the room was faulty, reported India Today, adding it made it easier for them to barge in and kill Chandan Mishra.

Chandan Mishra was also a criminal. He was a member of a rival gang. He was lodged in Beur Jail and had been released on parole for treatment.

Who is Tauseef Badshah?

Tauseef Badshah is from Patna's Phulwari Sharif. His father owns a hardware business. His mother is a teacher. He was named in the Arms Act. He recently started contract killing. He also accepted money for providing logistical support for such operations.

He studied at Saint Karen's School, reported NDTV.