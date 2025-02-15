The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (Feb 14) conducted searches at 11 locations across two states as part of an ongoing cybercrime investigation.

The searches, which took place at nine locations in Delhi NCR and two in Hisar, Haryana, aimed to uncover evidence related to the case, the agency said in a release.

The CBI, according to the release, recovered Rs 1.08 crore, foreign currency worth USD 1000, 252 grams of gold, and other digital accessories during the searches.

The agency, during the probe, uncovered substantial digital evidence that implicates those involved. The officials also seized several devices, including six laptops, eight mobile phones, and one iPad.

It also revealed the use of computer programs for making VoIP-based calls and accessing the darknet.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case against three accused persons under Sections 120B, 420, and 384 IPC, along with Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000.

The searches were conducted on Friday (Feb 14) which were a follow-up action registered under Section 120B, 420 IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act, based on information from reliable sources that the suspects, in a conspiracy among themselves and others, were engaged in illegal activities by impersonating government officials and committing crypto fraud using computer resources and crypto devices.

They were also found cheating people in India and abroad, by offering fake technical support consultations and dishonestly inducing them to transfer money in the form of cryptocurrency. This money was then routed through multiple crypto wallets and converted into cash.

(With inputs from agencies)