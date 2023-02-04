California: NASA-ISRO built satellite ready to be shipped to India for launch

In preparation for a potential launch in September, a NASA and ISRO-developed earth observation satellite that will aid in more in-depth research of Earth's land and ice surfaces will be delivered to India later this month. The last electrical testing of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite before it is sent to India was overseen by ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Friday at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California.

At the send-off ceremony organised at the JPL, which was attended by senior scientists from the two space agencies, PTI new agency quoting S Somanath said, "This mission will be a powerful demonstration of the capability of radar as a science tool and help us study Earth's dynamic land and ice surfaces in greater detail than ever before."

The SUV-sized payload will be transported into a unique cargo container later this month in preparation for a 14,000-kilometer flight to the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. The year 2014 saw the collaboration of ISRO and NASA on the 2,800-kilogramme satellite. ISRO handed its L-Band payload built by JPL and its S-Band SAR payload developed in India to NASA in March 2021 for integration.

"This marks an important milestone in our shared journey to better understand planet Earth and our changing climate. NISAR will provide critical information on Earth's crust, ice sheets, and ecosystems," JPL Director Laurie Leshin said.

S Somanath said that the NISAR spacecraft will be integrated into the satellite bus at the U R Rao Satellite Centre for launch within the next year. "This is one of the most complex satellites. The elements that are built by JPL are excellent," S Somanath said.

The NISAR project directors from NASA and ISRO, Phil Barela and CV Shrikant, respectively, ceremoniously broke coconuts in front of a scale replica of the satellite to honour the occasion at JPL. The JPL Director also gave a jar of JPL lucky peanuts to the ISRO delegation to consume while the satellite will be launched.

NISAR will gather radar data with a drum-shaped reflector antenna almost 12 meters in diameter. It will use a signal-processing technique called interferometric synthetic aperture radar, or InSAR, to observe changes in Earth's land and ice surfaces down to fractions of an inch. The satellite will help researchers detect slow-moving variations of a land surface that can precede earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic eruptions.

Information regarding these movements may be used to assist communities in preparing for natural disasters like the Joshimath land subsidence. Understanding of the rate and effects of climate change, particularly sea level rise, will be improved by measurements of melting sea ice and ice sheets. During its three-year primary mission, the satellite will make measurements day and night, in all weather situations, every 12 days, covering practically the entire planet.

