Budget 2023 Speech Live streaming for free: How to Watch Budget Live Stream on YouTube & Mobile App Platforms

Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Today on 1 February at 11 am, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the year 2023. This is the fifth consecutive time when Sitharaman is presenting the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which will begin on 1 April. This will also be Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led's last full budget before the next general elections for 2024. The formal process to create and design the annual budget went underway back on 10 October 2022 and on 31 January, the Economic Survey was presented which set the stage for the Budget presentation.

The previous year, Niramala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget speech for almost 92 minutes, which marked her shortest speech, compared to her speech of about 2 hours and 40 minutes, which became the longest Budget speech in India’s history.

Sitharaman has already reached the President's House with the paperless budget to officially start today's proceedings. Finance Minister presented the digital budget to President Droupadi Murmu in a tablet wrapped around a red jacket with the insignia of the national emblem on it. Previously, Sitharaman used a briefcase to present her budget, which was later replaced by the 'Bahi Khata' in 2019. Later on, the government switched to reading the budget from a tablet.

From a few hours from now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget to the world's biggest democracy. Check how and where you can watch the live streaming of the Union Budget 2023-24:

Where to watch the LIVE streaming of Union Budget 2023?

People can watch the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The live telecast will also be available on their Youtube channels. Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also stream Budget 2023 on their online platforms.

When the LIVE streaming of Union Budget 2023 will start?

The LIVE streaming of the Union Budget on all YouTube channels will start at 11:00 am.

Which YouTube channels will show the LIVE streaming of Union Budget 2023 and FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech?

Following channels YouTube handle will be streaming the Union Budget and the entire speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

DD News Zee News WION News Sansad TV

How to download the Budget and Finance Bill of Union Budget 2023?

The Union Budget Mobile App will allow Members of Parliament and the general public to easily access the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as the Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as required by the Constitution, the finance ministry had announced in a statement.

The app will be accessible on both the Android and iOS operating systems and is bilingual (English and Hindi).