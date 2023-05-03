Buddha Purnima 2023: Check date, timings, history and important teachings of Lord Buddha

Buddha Purnima 2023: Buddha Purnima also known as Buddha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 5, 2023, which coincides with this year's first lunar eclipse. The Buddhist festival is celebrated to mark Lord Buddha's birthday. This year marks the 2585th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. The festival is mostly celebrated in Asia commemorating the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautam later known as Gautam Buddha. Although the precise date of Buddha's birth and death is not known, historians have identified the time period as 563-483 BCE. The date for this celebration depends on the Asian lunisolar calendar it but usually falls in April or May. This day holds immense cultural significance for all Buddhism followers. In Southeast Asia, Buddha Purnima is celebrated as Vesak, a day to celebrate Buddha's enlightenment and death. Buddha Purnima 2023 Date: May 05, 2023 Time: May 5 04:14 am to May 6 03:33 am When is Buddha Purnima 2023?

This year the significant Buddhist festival will be celebrated on May 5, which also coincides with this year's first lunar eclipse.

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:14 am on May 5, 2023, and will be concluded at 03:33 am on May 6, 2023.

History of Buddha Purnima 2023:

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha was born in 563 BCE in Lumbini. It is also the day of Vesak when he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodhi Gaya. On the very same day, Lord Buddha left for abode at the age of 18.

Significance of Buddha Purnima 2023:

This auspicious day holds great significance among Buddhist followers across the globe. Lord Buddha was regarded as one of the most renowned and greatest spiritual leaders who left all sorts of materialistic and worldly possession to live a simple and dedicated spiritual life.

Important teachings by Lord Buddha:

First is the presence of suffering. It means that suffering is a part of each birth.

Second truth determines the cause of suffering. This implies that suffering comes from attachment and desires.

Third is the end of suffering by attaining Nirvana or salvation.

To attain the end of suffering, one must follow these eight Nobel Eightfold Path: