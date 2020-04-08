Brazil president interested in Hinduism, says envoy on references to Ramayana in letter by Bolsonaro

Brazilian Envoy to India has said that Brazilian President Bolsonaro is interested in Hinduism and in the "richness of Indian religious traditions" even as the Latin American leader wrote a letter to Indian PM which had references to Ramayana.



Speaking to WION's Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago said," Modi and President Bolsonaro have very strong faith" and also talked about his country's request for hydroxychloroquine, called as game-changer in the fight against COVID.

WION: Brazilian President and PM Modi spoke, what were the key points of conversations?

Andre Aranha Correa do Lago: After the visit of President Bolsonaro to India, there was a clear understanding between our 2 leaders that they have to coordinate the major issues that were happening in the world because our 2 countries are acquiring completely different profile in the world and obviously with the incredible pandemic and this challenge our leaders had to speak about it and so they spoke about this issue from different points of views and naturally President mentioned the importance of pharmaceutic dimension of our relationship.

WION: You requested for hydroxychloroquine..why is it important for you?

Andre Aranha Correa do Lago: Because most of our factories in Brazil produce hydroxychloroquine from substances that come from India, so we need it for our main producers, they will need it coming from India. So this is a great hope that has been presented in the fight against COVID 19, issues were mentioned.

WION: President Bolsonaro wrote a letter to PM Modi, mentioned Ramayana, Hanuman and Sanjeevani Booti, what was the thought process behind it?

Andre Aranha Correa do Lago: Yes, you know, you have to remember that two things were very clear for President Bolsonaro when he came to India, first he was fascinated by the religious tradition of India and he started to be very interested in Hindusim and the richness of Indian religious traditions. Another side is President Bolsonaro is a very religious man, so I believe that he was very much inspired by that and remembering both Modi and him are true believers and have very strong faith that is I believe he decided to put that quotation that shows although we have a different religion, in our religion, we have the profile and Ideas that are linked to the support that everyone has to give to each other in such crisis. Today is Hanuman Jayanti, all these signs are very very interesting.