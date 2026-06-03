/BJP top leaders persuade Annamalai to put resignation on hold, plan next political move

After K Annamalai, the BJP’s prominent face in Tamil Nadu and its former state chief, submitted his resignation to current party chief Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, the party High Command has asked to take a call on his proposed resignation. Along with Nitin Nabin, he also met party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately.



During his meetings with top BJP leaders, Annamalai made it clear that he wants to resign from the party on good terms, though he remains open to collaborating with the party down the line if required. In a surprising turn, party insiders revealed that he was actually intercepted on his way to the Delhi airport and called back for last-minute talks, according to several media reports.



Meanwhile, the BJP leadership is currently pushing him to reconsider his resignation from the party's primary membership. If they manage to convince him to stay, it would be a surprising shift for the BJP, which is traditionally known for its uncompromising stance on organisational discipline.

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Is Annamalai launching a new political party?

This comes on the heels of reports that Annamalai had already checked out mentally and viewed this Delhi trip simply as a farewell gesture to thank the high command. He had reportedly given the top brass an ultimatum: either reinstate him as the Tamil Nadu chief with a guaranteed, autonomous seven-year term, or let him walk away to carve out a new political path.