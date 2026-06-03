/Another TMC leader faces egg attack, 'thief' slogans: Fourth such incident in less than a month- VIDEO

Yet another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has faced the anger of people. This time, it is former TMC MLA Sanat Dey, who was allegedly pelted with eggs and stones and greeted with "chor chor" (thief-thief) slogans by a crowd outside a party office in West Bengal's Naihati on Tuesday (June 2). Soon as the incident unfolded, police and central security personnel escorted him from the area. According to local reports, Dey had entered a TMC party office in Naihati and remained there for some time. A large number of people gathered outside the premises and started hurling ‘theif’ slogans. Police personnel and central forces were subsequently deployed to the spot to maintain order. When Dey emerged from the office, members of the crowd allegedly hurled eggs and stones at him. No injuries were reported.

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Attack on Abhishek Banerjee

On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked with eggs and stones. He alleged that BJP workers attacked his convoy and described the incident as an attempt on his life. He also vowed to pursue legal action in the Supreme Court. The BJP denied the allegations and rejected the TMC's claims regarding its involvement in the attack. Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP threatened all the hospitals not to admit him. Abhishek was taken to two private hospitals in Kolkata but both reportedly refused to admit him stating that his injuries were not serious enough to require hospitalisation. Referring to this, Mamata Banerjee questioned why he was initially kept under observation if hospitalisation was unnecessary. The West Bengal Police on Sunday (May 31) arrested five people in connection with the attack.

Mahua Moitra says group of men filmed, heckled her on IndiGo flight

On May 7, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a video in which a group of men heckled and raised slogans against her onboard an IndiGo flight while travelling to Delhi. In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress MP said the incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 719 from Kolkata to Delhi. She claimed that a group of 4-6 men behaved inappropriately towards her during the journey and later shouted slogans before the aircraft doors opened after landing in the national capital.

Attack on Kalyan Banerjee

On Sunday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Hooghly district. He arrived to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers after the assembly elections. The incident unfolded outside Chanditala Police Station as a group of people waved black flags at Kalyan Banerjee, and shouted "thief" at him and other members of the TMC delegation. The MP claimed that he was hit on the head during the protest and suffered an injury. He was seen holding a cloth against the back of his head.

What is the reason for these attacks?