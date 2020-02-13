BJP chief JP Nadda conducts meeting to assess defeat in Delhi Assembly polls

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting with the party's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari following the party's defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.

BL Santosh, who is the party's general secretary, was also present in the meeting.

The meeting lasted for more than two hours and was attended by most of the BJP general secretaries.

According to sources, a number of issues came up during the discussion in the meeting, where the BJP leaders pointed out that the party's vote share had increased in the national capital and it put up a brave poll show.

Nadda earlier also had held a meeting with party general secretaries on Wednesday to discuss the election results.

BJP had won eight out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Whereas, Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal had bagged the remaining 62 seats.

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath for the as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row on February 16 at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan.