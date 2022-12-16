Swiggy says Biryani India's favourite dish in 2022, Samosa takes spot of favourite snack

Following a similar practice every year, online food delivery app Swiggy announced which food or snack was ordered the most by Indians in 2022.



As per Swiggy's report, Biryani emerged as the most-ordered dish in the year 2022. For the seventh time in a row, Biryani has topped the list.



It was also revealed that a new record of 2.28 orders per second was set by Biryani. It was also noted by the food delivery application that 137 orders for biryani were delivered by the application every minute this year.

According to the report, the dishes that were most ordered on Swiggy this year are Chicken Fried Rice, Veg Fried Rice, Masala Dosa, Tandoori Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Biryani, Butter Naan and Veg Biryani.



Swiggy also revealed that Indians were experimental in their choices and ordered dishes like - Mexican Bowl, Sushi, Italian Pasta, Spicy Ramen and Pizza, along with authentic Indian food. A lot of foreign food like Bibimbap (Korean) and Ravioli (Italian) also emerged as India's popular choices.



This year, Samosa remained at the top of the 10 most ordered snacks, as it received 4 million orders.



“The top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy are Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, and Mingles Bucket,” Swiggy stated.

The online food delivery service stated the top three most ordered desserts were Gulab Jamun with 2.7 million orders, Rasmalai with 1.6 million orders, and Choco Lava Cake with 1 million orders.



“Top 5 cuisines sold by Cloud Kitchens: North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, South Indian," it further added.