Bilquis Mir—the only Indian woman and first from J&K appointed as judge for Asian Games

A journey that started in Srinagar's Dal Lake has now reached the world's best sporting events. Bilquis Mir, 33, is the only Indian woman and the first from Jammu and Kashmir union territory (UT) to be a appointed as the judge at the Asian Games.

Bilquis is the first water sports coach from Srinagar and the first Olympic-level women's kayaking and canoeing player from the Kashmir region.

And now she has been appointed as the judge for the 19th Asian Games that will be held in China in September. Bilqis will judge international water sports competitions for the second time.

For Bilquis, it is a dream come true. "It's been hard work spanning 21 years. It's a dream come true for me. I started my career in 1998 at this very Dal Lake. I represented Jammu and Kashmir for a decade and was a part of the world championships. I thank God for providing me with this opportunity," said Bilquis Mir, Director of Water Sports, Jammu and Kashmir.

"I had to struggle a lot, and I reached this stage after hard work. I am delighted that I am making my UT as well as my country proud. I am a Kashmiri girl who started from Dal Lake and now has reached a stage to judge Asian games to be held in China," said Bilquis.

When Bilquis started her sports career, there were very few women from Jammu and Kashmir who were playing for the state. She paved the way for many girls to take up sports.

Bilquis appreciates the increasing numbers of girls joining different sports in the valley.

"It's sending a positive message because there were very few girls in sports when I started, and now I see that changing. Girls should trust and have faith in themselves. They always face more hurdles in their careers, but my message would be that talent will never die. Keep working hard; where there is a will, there's a way, "she said.

"I had a dream of becoming a judge at an international sports event, as I saw a very small number of girls at these events. I always see men in those teams, and I promised myself that I would be in the decision-making team for these events. If there is any big event after the Olympics, it's the Asian Games. I am extremely happy about this, "said Bilquis.

Water sports in the valley have gained a lot of popularity in the last three years. Bilquis has worked day and night to popularise the sport, and with the help of the government, she has been able to establish water sports centres across the Union territory.

The government wants to make water sports and winter sports the main sports in the union territory.

"In the last three years, there has been a revolution in water sports in Jammu and Kashmir. It gained a fresh impetus because of the PM’s attention. We were able to create a centre with new equipment and finally pave the way for water sports," Bliquis said.

"The government of India and the government of Jammu and Kashmir took various steps. We are very blessed with natural water resources and because of that, we can lead in all these sports. This year, during the winter, we were able to continue training sessions due to new equipment. We have all the equipment that countries like Germany, Hungary, and other nations have, "she said.

The water sports department has been working with many children who can represent the country at various international gaming events.