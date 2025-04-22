Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (Apr 22), departed for Saudi Arabia on his two-day visit, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is PM Modi's third visit to the country, following earlier visits in 2016 and 2019.

It is pertinent to note that PM Modi's predecessors together visited Saudi Arabia three times in seven decades.

This also marks the Indian prime minister's 15th visit to a country in the Gulf region.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Saudi Arabia.



"Today, I embark on a two-day State visit to the Kingdom of Saudi at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman," he said in a pre-departure statement.

"India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years. Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership including in the domains of defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties. We have shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability," he added.

'First visit to historic city of Jeddah'

PM Modi, in his statement said that he was looking forward to the second Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.

"This will be my third visit to Saudi Arabia over the past decade and a first one to the historic city of Jeddah. I look forward to participating in the second Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and build upon the highly successful State visit of my brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023," the Prime Minister said.

"I am also eager to connect with the vibrant Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between our nations and making immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties," he said.

PM Modi's visit will include a stop at a factory employing Indian workers, where he'll interact with them and likely discuss their welfare and experiences.