/Bihar election 2025: How this one was different, from controversies to new voting blocs and more...

For 243 assembly seats of the Bihar election have been conducted in two phases. Polling for the first phase of 121 constituencies was held on 6 November, and for the remaining 122 seats held in the second phase on 11 November. The counting of votes and results will be announced on 14 November.

With notable changes in violence management, electoral reforms, voter group dynamics, increased youth and Gen Z participation, historic turnout, and Prashant Kishor’s new political challenge, the Bihar election of 2025 has come with a lot of surprises.

Violence

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Voting in Bihar has never been without violence or bloodshed. Instances like violence in Bihar's Mokama, in which gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during poll campaigning, and the attack on Deputy CM Vijay Sinha in Lakhisarai highlight a long-standing nexus between politics and crime, with political violence deeply rooted in the history of Bihar, often resurfacing during elections.

However, still, these instances are nothing in comparison to the 1990s Bihar election history, where, from 1985 to 2014, Bihar witnessed fluctuating levels of poll-related violence. The 1985 Assembly election saw 62 incidents, which spiked to 86 in 1990, the highest of the decade. By 1995, cases dropped to 54, but violence surged again in 1999 with 76 incidents. The 2001 Panchayat polls were worst-hit with 196 cases, while later reforms reduced figures to 27 in 2005 and just 11 by 2014, according to a report by the Election Commission of India.

Therefore, seeing the history of the violence in Bihar during the polls, the Election Commission adopted a zero-tolerance approach in 2025, deploying heavy security and observers, emphasising peaceful voting nationwide.

Electoral list (SIR)

This election also followed a landmark Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls, leading to the removal of nearly 47 lakh names and re-inclusion of 21 lakh after review, resulting in a final roll with 7.4 crore voters. The process improved accuracy and accessibility, with 17 major reforms such as complete polling booth webcasting and enhanced facilities for marginalised voters.

"MY" shift: Mahila-Yuva Upsurge

Traditionally, 'MY' signified the Muslim-Yadav alliance. But in the 2025 election, its meaning has been changed, reflecting Mahila (women) and Yuva (youth) as driving forces despite of Muslim-Yadav alliance. Record female and youth participation challenged caste-based politics, with women turning out in greater numbers than men, making them kingmakers and agents of change.

Gen Z participation

The election also witnessed vibrant Gen Z engagement in which young voters put their preferences beyond caste lines, embracing employment, dignity, and modernisation as priorities. Political analysts indicated that their thinking and decisions are more easily influenced and driven by social media, the internet and new-age issues, according to the NDTV.

Voter turnout

Voter turnout continued to rise, fueled mainly by enthusiastic women and youth participation. Their activism indicated a shift from identity politics towards issue-based voting—employment, safety, and empowerment featured strongly, leading to a more triangular contest than before. According to reports, the female turnout this time was 69.04% in the first phase of the election, significantly higher than the male turnout of 61.56%.

Prashant Kishor’s role

Prashant Kishor, renowned strategist-turned-politician and popular as kingmaker, has formed Jan Suraaj Party, contesting all 243 seats. His entry challenged established alliances and turned the contest into a tripolar battle, signalling a shift from traditional binaries. Earlier, he acted as a political strategist who gained fame for his work on high-profile Indian election campaigns, including Narendra Modi's 2014 victory and Mamata Banerjee's 2021 win.