/Bharat Bandh today: banks, schools, hospitals, what's open and what's closed?

In India, a nationwide strike, or "Bharat bandh," is organised by the central traders' union on Wednesday (Jul 9). The nationwide strike is supported by various sectors, including farmers and rural workers. The strike is likely to affect various services across the nation, disrupting banking services, transport services, postal services and key government operations in states like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kerala and more. The general strike aims to oppose the labour codes, laws and economic policies of the government.

More than 25 crore workers from different public sectors, formal/informal, organised/ unorganised, are participating in the nationwide strike. A forum of 10 central trade unions has called for a general strike or Bharat Bandh to oppose the "anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate" policies of the government.

In a statement, the trade unions have urged the workers to make the nationwide general strike a 'grand success' and said preparations have been taken up in earnest by unions in all sectors of the formal and informal/unorganised economy. The major trade unions include INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, AICCTU, SEWA, LPF, UTUC, and TUCC.

The forum has also said that the government has not conducted the annual labour conference and continues to frame policies in contradiction to the interests of the labour force, attempting to impose four labour codes to weaken collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and

to favour employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

Are banking & financial services closed?



There is no official announcement on the closure of banks and ATMs. However, the normal course of services will be affected because the staff from the banking sector are also participating in the strike. The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated with

All India Bank Employees Association ( AIBEA) said that the insurance sector will also join the strike.

Are hospitals open?



Essential services like hospitals are expected to function normally. However, you should plan accordingly as there are chances of road blocks and unavailability of buses, taxis, cabs and other transport.

Are schools and colleges open?



Schools and colleges will remain open on July 9, as there has been no official notification of their closure.