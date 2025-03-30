Eleven coaches of the Bengaluru-Guwahati Kamakhya Express derailed near Nergundi Junction, Cuttack on Sunday (Mar 30).

The incident took place at around 11:54 AM in the Cuttack-Nergundi railway section of the Khurda Road division under East Coast Railway.

Following this, medical as well as accident trains were also sent to the location.

Cuttack, Odisha: 11 coaches of the Bengaluru-Guwahati Kamakhya Express derailed near Nergundi Junction, Cuttack. No injuries or casualties were reported. Authorities are investigating pic.twitter.com/bFDqvXPOAv — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2025

Incident kills one, wounds 8

The incident killed one person and wounded 8 others.

"One person has died in the incident...8 people injured needed a referral and have been shifted...An inquiry is being done of the incident," Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate told reporters.

Meanwhile, HS Bajwa, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Division, said that the teams from NDRF and SDRF were at the site where the accident occurred.

Earlier, Ashoka Kumar Mishra, CPRO, East Coast Railways said that the first priority of the officials is to divert the trains waiting on the route and start the restoration work.

"We got information about the derailment of some coaches of 12551 Kamakhya Superfast Express. As of now, we have the information that 11 AC coaches have been derailed. As far as we got the information, accident relief train, emergency medical equipment were sent. Senior officials are going to reach the spot soon. DRM Khurda Road, GM/ECoR and other higher level officials rushed to the spot. We will get to know the cause of derailment after the inquiry. Our first priority is to divert the trains waiting on the route and start the restoration work," said Ashoka Kumar Mishra, CPRO, East Coast Railway.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was constantly in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways.

Sharing an update on the incident involving Train 12551.



There are no casualties from Assam.



2 persons from the State - Willson Digal of Udalguri and Amiran Nisha of Baksa are injured and undergoing treatment. Both are out of danger. https://t.co/iRKVUiVEFQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 30, 2025

"I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected," Assam CM said in a post on X.

