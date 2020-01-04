Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defers trip to India, Japan as bushfire crisis looms 

In the wake devastating bushfires in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has deferred his visit to India which was likely to take place this month.

PM Morrison was also supposed to visit Japan this month, the trip has been postponed.

"I should stress that both of those scheduled meetings are postponed and will move quickly to identify another opportunity," Morrison said as reported by news agency Reuters.

This would have been Morrison's first visit to India after taking charge as the Australian PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended an invitation to Morrison to visit India.

"So I am honoured to accept the invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi to visit India in January, including to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue," Morrison had said during the Sydney townhall.

"My visit will be another step in cementing India in the top tier of Australia’s partnerships," he added.

PM Morrison had congratulated Modi after the latter won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi also congratulated "Prime Minister Morrison for guiding his Liberal-National Coalition Party to victory in recently concluded elections in Australia," a Ministry of External Affairs release said.