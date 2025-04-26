Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green participated in a solemn dawn service to commemorate Anzac Day at the Madras War Cemetery, in Chennai. Anzac Day, observed annually on 25 April, is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand. The occasion marks the anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the shores of Gallipoli, Türkiye, in 1915. Since 1916, Australians and New Zealanders have gathered each year to honour the courage, sacrifice, and enduring camaraderie of the original Anzacs and all those who have served since.

Advertisment

On 25th April, 1915, Australian and New Zealand soldiers formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula from the Ottoman Turkish. Their plan to knock Türkiye out of the war quickly became a stalemate and the campaign dragged on for eight months. At the end of 1915, the allied forces were evacuated. Both sides suffered heavy casualties and endured great hardships. Over 8,000 Australian soldiers were killed. Anzac Day is held in remembrance of all Australians killed in military operations.

Advertisment

“It is an honour to commemorate Anzac Day here in Chennai, a city that shares a long and respectful connection with our shared history. The Madras War Cemetery stands as a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice of all those who have served,” said Philip Green, Australia’s High Commissioner to India.

“As the Australian High Commissioner to India, I am deeply moved to be here to pay tribute not only to the Australians and New Zealanders who served and fell, but also to the many Indian soldiers who stood alongside them in times of conflict. This occasion reinforces the enduring bonds between our nations and the values we continue to uphold together - of service, sacrifice and peace,” he added.

Advertisment

The Chennai service was held at the historic Madras War Cemetery, where 15 Australians and 6 New Zealanders are laid to rest. The ceremony featured a wreath-laying that included participation from the 16 Madras Regiment of the Indian Army, Indian Armed Forces personnel, diplomats from other diplomatic missions and Australian citizens living in Chennai.

The strong historical ties between the Australian and Indian armed forces, forged on the battlefields of World War I and II, continue today through growing defence cooperation and our shared commitments to peace and stability, said the Australian High Commission.

The ANZAC Biscuit

During World War One, friends and families sent food to the fighting men. Due to the time delays in getting food items to the front lines, they had to send food that would remain edible for long periods of time and retained high nutritional value. The Anzac biscuit met this need.

Initially known as the Soldiers’ Biscuit, the present name, Anzac Biscuit, has as much to do with Australia’s desire to recognise the Anzac tradition and the Anzac biscuit as part of the staple diet at Gallipoli.

The Anzac biscuit is one of the few commodities that are able to be legally marketed in Australia using the word ‘Anzac’, which is protected by Federal Legislation.