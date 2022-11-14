At least 12 labourers feared trapped after stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

A stone quarry collapsed in the Indian state of Mizoram resulting in at least 12 people getting trapped in the open-pit mine, according to local authorities. The police officials in the Hnahthial district of Mizoram told the media that the incident took place in the afternoon as labourers of ABCI Infrastructure private limited were working at the quarry. According to official reports, there were 13 people working at the site and 12 of them were trapped when the site caved in, Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said.

One person was able to escape the accident, the SP confirmed according to PTI.

The police forces launched a rescue operation to make sure that all the labourers were safely lifted from the quarry but the authorities said that no one was rescued till now. A medical team was stationed near the accident site to make sure that the labourers could receive first aid as quickly as possible.

The police were also assisted in the rescue effort by volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) who rushed to the spot from nearby villages who joined hands with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) sanctioned by the local government, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles.

“We don’t have details on the exact number of people trapped. It could be anywhere between 10 and 15. Most of them (labourers) are from outside Mizoram,” said R Lalremsanga, deputy commissioner of Hnahthial district, told Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from agencies)