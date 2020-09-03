At G20 FMs meet, India proposes global standards on movement of people

At the G20 foreign ministers meeting that happened virtually on Thursday, India has proposed a global standard movement of people across national borders with common standards on COVID testing, test results, quarantine etc. The development comes in anticipation of global travel resuming as COVID crisis tapers.

India's external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar proposed development of "voluntary G20 Principles on Coordinated Cross-Border Movement of People" which will have three main elements — standards on testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results,‘Quarantine procedures and movement and transit protocols.

Global travel, especially by airlines, came to a grinding halt earlier this year as COVID pandemic spread from China, which reported the first case of the disease.

Also read: Russia bats for G20 after US President Trump's invitation to attend for G7

During the meet, EAM highlighted the steps taken by India during the pandemic, especially on its mega repatriation plan the Vande Bharat Mission, creation of ‘travel bubbles’ for travel "for the welfare and protection of foreign citizens stranded here as well as its own citizens abroad", a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

India has brought back 13 lakh stranded Indians abroad under the repatriation programme and announced the formation of travel air bubbles with countries with high Indian diaspora like the US.

EAM called on "Governments around the world to ensure that interests of foreign students are protected and movement of stranded seafarers back to their home country is facilitated", the release said.

Also read: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Moscow for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet

He also commended Saudi Arabia for its proactive approach in bringing "G20 countries together for dealing with this COVID-19 pandemic". Saudi Arabia is the chair of G20 this year and will host the summit later this year.

A release by G20 secretariat in Saudi Arabia said, during the meeting, "foreign ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families, and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in light" of the protective measures given by health organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Indian and Chinese FMs were present in the virtual G20 FMs meet.