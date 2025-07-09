/Are cabs, autos and other public transport working on Bharat Bandh? Here's what you should know before stepping out today

Trade unions affiliated with Left parties are observing a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday, alleging that the central government is implementing economic reforms that undermine workers' rights. The shutdown has been called by 10 central trade unions.

The protest is aimed at opposing what the groups allege are “pro-corporate and anti-worker” policies implemented by the government. Several workers across multiple sectors are expected to take part in the strike, which could significantly disrupt banking, transportation, and other key public services.

Amid the strike, the general public is wondering which public services or facilities they will be able to utilise on Wednesday?

Will public transport be open?

Public buses, taxis, and app-based cab services are likely to be disrupted as trade unions plan to hold protest marches and road demonstrations across multiple cities. Hind Mazdoor Sabha member Harbhajan Singh Sidhu told news agency PTI that state transport services are likely to be affected due to the strike.

The strike is likely to cause delays or cancellations in local transport services and logistics operations.

In Odisha, members of the Khordha District unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have blocked the national highway at Bhubaneswar to support the 'Bharat Bandh'. Additionally, shops and shopping malls in Kottayam, Kerala, remain closed in support of the strike called by 10 central trade unions.