Security has been put on high alert across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as the Home Minister of India Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory. Amit Shah landed in Jammu on Sunday and was received by the LG of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have put in extra checkpoints at various places across various districts of the UT.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, SSB , ITBP security personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the Kashmir Valley. The Srinagar airport road that leads to Raj Bhawan in Srinagar has been converted into a fortress with a security person deployed at every 50 meters.

The Home Minister has also called for a security review meeting both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir Division. The Home Minister visited Kathua which has seen multiple operations taking place in the last few weeks between security forces and terrorists. This is the first visit of the Home minister after Omar Abdullah government took over in Jammu Kashmir.

''He will also discuss security and arrangements for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra which is to commence on July 3,” said a BJP leader. He will also review the developmental projects underway in separate meetings and will also take review of the party's activities, '' he added.

According to sources, Amit Shah after landing in Srinagar will be visiting the house of martyred police officer Humayun Muzammil Bhat in Humhama before heading to the Rajbhavan for an overnight stay.Humayun died during an encounter in 2023 in Gadool village of Kokernag in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.



Shah has already told security agencies in Jammu Kashmir to ensure zero infiltration and has directed them to make Jammu Kashmir terror free.The Home minister's visit is just ahead when the Prime Minister is going to flag off the first train between Katra town and Srinagar on April 19.

According to sources, Home Minister will be meeting with the Cheif Minister of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit as well.