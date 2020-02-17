All 4 Indians who tested positive for coronavirus onboard cruise ship in Japan responding well to treatment

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday said that all four Indians who tested positive for the coronavirus onboard cruise ship off the Japanese coast in Yokohama are responding well to the treatment.

"All 4 #COVID19 positive Indian nationals as on today receiving medical attention onshore are responding well to the treatment. @IndianEmbTokyo is in regular touch with Indians on-board #DiamondPrincess. They understand public health safety concerns in such situations," the Embassy posted on Twitter.

On February 12, two Indian crew members were found positive of the coronavirus for the first time on the ship.

On Sunday, two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship, Diamond Princess that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.

"Over the last 2 days, 137 new cases on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVID19, including two Indian nationals, taken to onshore medical facilities for treatment. Three other Indian crew members, receiving treatment are responding well, with no fever or pain," the Indian Embassy tweeted in the weekend.

Earlier, three Indian crew members were tested positive for the virus and are currently receiving treatment.

The Mission is also coordinating with relevant Japanese authorities and the cruise company to ensure the well-being of all Indian nationals on-board the ship and for their early disembarkation after the end of the quarantine period.

