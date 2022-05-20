Air India plane engine shuts mid-air, makes emergency landing in Mumbai

An Air India A320neo airliner returned to Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after takeoff after one of its engines failed mid-flight due to a technical issue.

A representative for Air India also confirmed that the passengers were flown to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.

According to authorities, the aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, is investigating the event. Air India's A320neo planes are equipped with CFM Leap engines.

Just minutes after departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, the pilots of the A320neo airliner received a warning regarding elevated exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines at 9.43 a.m.

The pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 a.m. after shutting off that engine, according to sources.

A representative for Air India said about the event, "Safety is a key priority for Air India, and our crew is well-versed in dealing with such scenarios. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams began investigating the problem right away. After a change of aircraft, the scheduled flight to Bengaluru has departed with passengers " added the spokeswoman.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.