Air India passengers, stranded in Sweden, set to fly back to Delhi on Friday

The passengers of a Delhi-bound Air India flight who were stranded in Sweden will reach New Delhi on Friday morning, it was revealed. The flight AI 106 from Newark, carrying 284 passengers and eight infants, was diverted to the Swedish capital Stockholm due to technical reasons.

An Air India spokesperson said that a ferry flight will take off from Mumbai on Thursday at 2 PM (Indian Standard Time) and will be ready to take off from Stockholm’s Arlanda airport, on Friday 1 AM (local time).

Earlier on Wednesday, flight AI 106 landed safely in Stockholm. The on-ground inspection revealed the technical issue to be an oil leak in one of the engines. The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft. It had 311 people on-board, including 15 cabin crew and four pilots.

Following the incident, in a late evening statement on Wednesday, an Air India spokesperson said the airline was in discussion with the Swedish authorities to seek approval for immigration clearance for some of the passengers who were still at the airport. Following the clearance, the stranded passengers were issued relevant visas and were shifted to a hotel.

The aviation regulator will investigate the incident, an official of the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said in Delhi.

