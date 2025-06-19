/Air India cuts 15% of international flights, citing enhanced safety, global conflicts

Air India has decided to slash its international widebody flights by 15% temporarily until mid-July due to increased safety measures after the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash and Middle East tensions and airspace curfews in Europe and East Asia.

The airline said that the decision is aimed at ensuring greater operational stability, better efficiency and minimising passenger inconvenience amid several compounding challenges.



In a post on X, Air India wrote, “Due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfew in the airspaces of many countries in Europe and East Asia, the ongoing enhanced safety inspections, and also the necessary cautious approach being taken by the engineering staff and Air India pilots, there have been certain disruptions in our international operations over the last 6 days leading to a total of 83 cancellations.”

The airline further said that the temporary curtailment will also help increase the availability of reserve aircraft and allow for smoother handling of any unplanned issues. It added that the route curtailment was a “measured and necessary” step under the current circumstances.

On the likely inconvenience to be faced by the passengers, it wrote, “Air India apologises to the passengers affected due to these curtailments, and will inform them in advance and make its best efforts to accommodate them on alternate flights. Passengers will also be offered a choice to reschedule their travel without any cost or to be given a full refund, as per their choice. The revised schedule of our international services, effective from June 20, 2025, will be shared shortly.”

Air India also commented on the Ahmedabad crash and said investigations into the cause of the accident are still underway.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed enhanced safety inspections of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet.

It added that of the total 33 aircraft, 26 have already undergone thorough checks and have been cleared to return to service. The clearance of the majority of the fleet serves as a strong endorsement of the safety protocols and maintenance standards being upheld, the airline wrote.

“As a matter of added precaution, Air India will also undertake enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet,” the carrier said.