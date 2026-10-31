/AAP releases first list of 40 candidates for Punjab assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (Oct 31) announced its first list of 40 candidate for the Punjab assembly elections to be held early next year. Prominent names featuring in the list are Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who will contest from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West.

Some other names to feature in the list are Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) finalised the candidates in a meeting held at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other PAC members.

Other candidates named by the party include Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar.

Soon after the names were announced party chief Kejriwal took to X to extend his greetings by saying, "Best wishes to all candidates."