64 foreign envoys arrive at Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad that is developing Covid-19 vaccine

As the United Kingdom began administering people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, foreign delegates from more than 60 countries on Wednesday arrived in Hyderabad to visit leading biotech companies in India which are developing COVID-19 vaccines.

The envoys first stopped at Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and will next visit Biological E. Ltd.

Bharat Biotech, developing India's first indigenous vaccine candidate, Covaxin, with Indian Council of Medical Research. Covaxin is claimed to be at least 60 per cent effective.

Bharat Biotech had started the phase 3 trials earlier in November with 26,000 volunteers across 22 sites in India, making it the largest COVID-19 clinical trial in the country.

Telangana: The 64 foreign envoys seated for briefing, at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. They are being briefed by Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited.#COVID19 https://t.co/Oq6o7U8N7b pic.twitter.com/cmot8mGpo0 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020 ×

The visit of the Foreign Heads of Missions (HoMs) in India was organised in continuation of the COVID-19 briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 6.

The first batch of diplomats included envoys from Australia, Denmark, Iran, Bhutan, Brazil, Myanmar, Slovenia, Trinidad & Tobago, South Korea, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)