6 killed, 12 injured in Andhra Pradesh’s pharma unit fire, CM announces compensation for victims

Six persons were charred to death and 12 injured in a massive fire accident that took place in a chemical factory called Porus Private Limited in the Musunuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the factory delivering polymer raw material after a container leaked and the flames started hitting the factory through an opened manhole, police said. A container leaked in the factory and suddenly, the flames came out through a manhole.

A total of five people died on the spot and one was killed on the way to the hospital. As many as 12 people are also injured in the accident," Srinvasulu, DSP Nujiveedu told ANI.

Rahul Dev Sharma, Eluru SP said, "There were 18 workers on duty at the time of the accident. The victims were shifted to Vijayawada and Nuziveedu for better treatment. Upon receiving the information, firefighters and police rushed to the scene and took relief measures. Two floors were completely burnt in the fire."

Police also informed that out of six died, a total of four deceased people belonged to Bihar state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of six people and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion.

The chief minister also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed anguish over the accident. The district officials informed the Governor that the fire broke out in the chemical factory on Wednesday night and the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.

The Governor also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.