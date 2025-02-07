Around 500 workers at Samsung’s manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, have staged a sit-in protest following the suspension of three employees, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said. According to a report by Reuters, the company has deployed contract workers to maintain operations.

The facility, which produces refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, employs approximately 1,800 workers. It accounted for one-fifth of Samsung’s $12 billion sales in India during the 2022-23 financial year.

This marks the second major labor dispute at the plant in less than six months. Last year, hundreds of workers staged a five-week strike demanding higher wages and union recognition. That strike concluded in October after Samsung agreed to address some of the workers' concerns.

In a statement, Samsung said that "most of our workers remain dedicated in ensuring that normal business operations continue." The two sources indicated that production has not been affected, as contract workers have been brought in to replace those participating in the sit-in. However, the workers' union contested this claim, stating that there has been some disruption, particularly in the refrigerator production unit.

Union's Claim

A. Soundararajan, a leader of the Samsung India Workers’ Union, stated that the protest would continue, alleging that the suspended workers were not given a fair hearing before disciplinary action was taken. He said the workers were suspended after making demands while standing outside the company administration’s office.

"Discussions with the government are already under way," Soundararajan added. The Tamil Nadu state government has not issued a response regarding the situation.

Samsung, in its statement, said that the suspended workers would face disciplinary action following a formal inquiry. "We continue to make efforts towards a collective agreement with our workers to resolve the issues and for this we remain open to a dialogue facilitated by the government," the company stated. However, it did not specify the reasons for the suspensions.