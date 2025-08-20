/40-storey tall rocket that can lift 75,000 kg: ISRO Chief reveals...

“Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg (75 tonnes) in Low Earth orbit (about 400-1000 km above earth),” Dr. V. Narayanan, the Chief of the Indian Space Agency ISRO has revealed. Explaining the scale of this proposed rocket, he said that the first Indian spacefaring rocket SLV-3 was capable of placing a payload of 35 kg in Low Earth Orbit, whereas the envisioned rocket would be able to place 75,000 kg in Low Earth orbit, indicating a 2,100-fold increase in lift capacity. For perspective, the 1980s-era SLV-3 rocket stood 22 metres tall, whereas Dr. Narayanan says that the future rocket would be 40-storeys tall, implying that it would be around 120-140 metres tall.

What we know about NGLV

According to the Indian Government, ISRO’s Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which is under development is about 90 metres tall. It is designed to carry a maximum of 30,000 kg (30 tonnes) to Low Earth orbit. For accommodating such a massive rocket, ISRO is spending Rs. 3985 crore (approx $460 million) to establish a new launchpad and associated infrastructure at the spaceport in Sriharikota. Targeted to be ready in 2029, this would be the third launchpad at Sriharikota.

At present, the Indian spaceport at Sriharikota is equipped with two launchpads—the first Launchpad is for launch of smaller rockets such as PSLV and SSLV, and the GSLV Mk2, while the second launchpad is capable of launching all rockets right from the smallest SSLV to the largest LVM3. The first launchpad has served for more than thirty years, whereas the second launchpad has served for more than twenty years.

While India’s present rockets, the existing variants of GSLV rockets are 43 metres and 52 metres tall, the NGLV would be 90 metres tall. Therefore, the Third Launchpad will cater to that requirements and enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions. The TLP will support the more capable semi-cryogenic engine variant of the LVM3 rocket, and also the scaled-up version of India’s proposed NGLV rocket.

What about the rocket that can lift 75,000 kg?

At the time of writing, there are no publicly available documents or government approvals or announcements by the Indian Prime Minister, indicating that ISRO is planning to work on a rocket that can lift 75,000 kg (75 tonnes) to Low Earth orbit. The only reference to this ambitious project is the speech delivered by the ISRO Chief Dr. V. Narayanan. Given the massive lift capacity of this rocket, it could be meant exclusively for crewed moon missions or crewed missions to Mars. However, this has not been publicly revealed by the Indian Government.

Further, it is unclear whether this 40-storey rocket is an advanced variant of NGLV or an entirely new rocket. It must be noted that such a massive rocket would also require expensive launch infrastructure and huge investments.

In contrast, there are multiple government documents and statements that refer to the NGLV rocket which is meant to lift 30,000 kg (30 tonnes) to Low Earth Orbit.

The global league of giant rockets and where India stands

India has a modest space programme that has evolved over the last 63 years. India’s space programme was envisioned to fulfil national needs, serve the common man of the country by providing benefits of space technology and its application. Therefore, India has always built rockets to only match its modest requirements and not to compete with the dominant space powers such as US, Russia, and China. Here is a broad comparison of the most powerful rockets in the world and where Indian rocketry stands.

For reference, India’s most powerful operational rocket LVM3 has lifted close to 5,800 kg (5.8 tonnes) to Low Earth orbit (LEO). It is said to have the capacity to lift up to 8-10 tonnes to LEO. The rocket stands 42 metres tall. Therefore, India would have to progress from the present stated capacity of lifting 8-10 tonnes to LEO using LVM3 to lifting 30 tonnes to LEO using NGLV, and then progress to 75 tonnes to LEO using the 40-storey rocket. Typically, development of large rockets has taken more than a decade in India, sometimes even two decades.

America’s Saturn V is the world’s most powerful rocket, and is better known as the “Moon rocket” which ferried the Apollo series of astronaut missions. It is said to have the capacity to lift about 1,18,000 kg(118 tonnes) to Earth orbit.

The Saturn V was 111 metres tall. The Saturn V was retired after the Apollo missions.

American firm SpaceX’s Starship rocket is undergoing development flights, it is designed to carry 100,000-150,000 kg (100-150 tonnes) to Earth orbit. While the Saturn V has a proven track record and history, the SpaceX Starship rocket is not yet ready to ferry either cargo or humans to space. Once it does so regularly and reliably, it would dethrone the Saturn V and its track record. The SpaceX Starship is 120 metres tall.

The erstwhile Soviet Union’s N1 rocket was meant to be a direct competitor to America’s Saturn V, during the peak of the space race and Cold War. The 105 metres tall rocket was meant to carry 95,000 kg (95 tonnes) to Low Earth orbit. There were four launch attempts, but all failed, which ended up in the closure of the programme.

SpaceX operates the Falcon Heavy rocket which has the capacity to carry over 63,000 kg(63 tonnes) to Low Earth orbit. Standing 70 metres tall, the Falcon Heavy has flown 11 times and continues to be in service.

China is in the process of developing Long March 9, a rocket that is meant to lift 150,000 kg (150 tonnes) to Low Earth orbit. The rocket is envisioned to stand 114 metres tall. The rocket is expected to undertake its maiden flight in 2033.