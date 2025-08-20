/Where did interstellar objects 1I/'Oumuamua, 2I/Borisov, and 3I/Atlas come from? And where are they going?

Three interstellar objects - 1I/'Oumuamua, 2I/Borisov, and 3I/Atlas have visited us in the last eight years. Scientists have been fascinated by all of them as they are the first instances of a cosmic rock entering our solar system. The question then arises, where did they come from, and where are they going? All three interstellar objects have travelled from a different point in space. They are nothing but asteroids and comets left behind after the formation of planetary systems. This makes interstellar objects prime candidates to help reveal the secrets of other star systems. After careful analysis, scientists have figured out where these cosmic bodies travelled from to reach us.