/300 Taiwanese firms invested $5.7bn in India, generated 2.14lakh jobs: TECC

Marking the 14th anniversary of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in the southern Indian city of Chennai, Director General Stephen Hsu highlighted that there are more than 300 Taiwanese companies operating across India, of which approximately 75 percent operate in South India, especially in the states Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The cumulative investments of these firms exceed $5.7 billion and they have created more than 214,000 employment opportunities, he added. Established in 2012, the TECC in Chennai serves as a de facto Taiwan Consulate and as an important bridge connecting Taiwan with five southern Indian states, three Indian Union Territories, and the island nation of Sri Lanka.

Commemorating its anniversary, the TECC in Chennai unveiled a new official plaque on Thursday(25th June). The unveiling ceremony was jointly officiated by Stephen Hsu, Director General, TECC and Vijayakumar, Head of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs' Branch Secretariat in Chennai.Following the unveiling, Vijaykumar noted that India and Taiwan have shared close ties since 1995, with Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy and India’s Act East Policy have been complementing each other in fostering deeper economic, educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. He also expressed his commitment to working closely with TECC in Chennai to further enhance bilateral cooperation and create new opportunities for engagement between India and Taiwan.

In the event attended by individuals from government agencies, industry, academia, civil society, which also marked the completion of his first year in Chennai, Hsu pointed out that India-Taiwan trade increased from $10.6 billion in 2024 to a record US$12.5 billion in 2025.

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Taiwanese companies continue to expand their presence

Trade has continued to grow strongly in 2026, recording an increase of approximately 30 percent year-on-year to date, he revealed. Further, he emphasized that leading Taiwanese companies such as Foxconn, ADATA, KS Terminals, and Pou Chen Corporation continue to expand their presence in southern India, further strengthening Taiwan’s industrial footprint and contributing to India’s manufacturing and technology sectors.

Outlining his vision for the years ahead, Stephen Hsu shared the slogan “Design from Taiwan, Make in Tamil Nadu”, which is a plan to unite Taiwan’s leadership in high technology, semiconductors, and innovation with Tamil Nadu’s growing strength in scalable manufacturing, industrial ecosystems, and export-driven production. "Building on shared democratic values, economic complementarities, technological innovation, and strong people-to-people ties, TECC in Chennai looks forward to working closely with the Government of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay and Governments across South India to advance this strong partnership in the years ahead," Hsu added.